PPP to Reconsider Parliamentary Speaker's Proposal on Disputed Prosecution Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has decided to reconsider an arbitrated proposal put forth by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on a disputed bill aimed at stripping the prosecution of its investigative power.The decision made at Monday's PPP Supreme Council meeting came just three days after the floor leaders from the PPP and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) agreed to accept the speaker's proposal.PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok said his party is seeking a comprehensive review after confirming there is a growing public concern over insufficiencies in the proposal regarding elections and crimes involving public officials.The PPP had agreed to the proposal that allowed the prosecution to keep corruption and economy-related crimes under its jurisdiction in a bid to prevent the DP, with a parliamentary supermajority, from unilaterally approving its initial version of the bill.The ruling party's initial plan was to strip the prosecution of all its remaining investigative powers after the prosecution's investigative rights were partially handed over to the police under a prosecution reform revision that was passed in parliament in 2019. Currently, the prosecution is entitled to investigate six types of major crimes concerning corruption, the economy, public officials, elections, the defense industry, and disasters.The main opposition's stance, however, shifted amid increasing public backlash over allegations that the rival parties colluded to accept the proposal ahead of the June 1 local elections.Earlier on Monday, President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, through his spokesperson, urged the political parties to give serious thought on ways to protect constitutional values and people's lives.