Yoon's Delegation, Japanese FM Agree to Enhance Cooperative Relationship

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's delegation to Japan said he and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi agreed on the need for the neighboring countries to enhance their cooperative relationship.Following his meeting with Hayashi on Monday, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Chung Jin-suk said the call for increased cooperation derives from the two nations’ shared values of democracy and free market economy, as well as corresponding future tasks.In an apparent reference to colonial-era disputes, including those concerning Korean victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, Chung said the two sides discussed engaging in efforts to resolve ongoing issues through sincere dialogue.The deputy speaker, however, noted his delegation is not seeking to resolve the issues this time around, but rather it is visiting Tokyo to explain Yoon's policy direction concerning bilateral relations.Asked about Yoon inviting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to his May 10 inauguration event, Chung said Tokyo will have to make the decision on Kishida's attendance.During a breakfast meeting with the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union, Chung called for joint efforts to fulfill shared interests, referring to the Korean proverb "gojangnanmyeong," similar in meaning to the English phrase, "it takes two to tango."