WSJ: Yoon Says Sino-US Tensions Could be Both Opportunity, Risk for S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol says continued tensions between the United States and China could both be an opportunity and a risk for South Korea.Speaking to The Wall Street Journal over the weekend, Yoon said he believed there are ways for Seoul to achieve peace, co-prosperity and coexistence with the two major powers, but taking an ambiguous or inconsistent stance on foreign policy could be risky.The president-elect said he plans to discuss enhancing the South Korea-U.S. alliance during his anticipated talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.While Yoon said that he may target next spring for a return of the allies’ joint military exercises to the field at pre-2018 levels, he added that the decision will be made through a consultation with the U.S.On North Korea, the president-elect pledged to take a hardline stance on the North's complete denuclearization, favoring a notably more assertive position than the Moon Jae-in administration.Should the North take the initial step toward disarmament, Yoon said he will offer a greater incentive than the humanitarian assistance promised by his predecessor.Regarding the relocation of the presidential office to the site of defense ministry headquarters, Yoon proposed "People's House" as a temporary name for the new office, until a formal name is decided after receiving ideas from the public.