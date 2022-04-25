Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Floor Leader Slams PPP for Backtracking on Arbitrated Prosecution Bill

Written: 2022-04-25 14:41:39Updated: 2022-04-25 15:46:29

DP Floor Leader Slams PPP for Backtracking on Arbitrated Prosecution Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Hong-keun has slammed the main opposition for backpedaling on a compromise deal it had agreed upon days earlier on legislative changes meant to curtail the prosecution's investigative power.

At a party meeting on Monday, Park expressed his frustration, accusing the presidential transition team and the People Power Party(PPP) of backtracking even before the ink on the agreement arbitrated by the parliamentary speaker had dried, thus denying bipartisan cooperation.

The floor leader said his party, which holds a majority in parliament, will put the revised bills, as was initially agreed on, to a vote during a plenary session set to be held either on Thursday or Friday.

He then urged the transition team and the PPP to respect the democratic agreement and to sincerely adhere to it.

Park added that National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, who produced the compromise, believes that the bill should pass through parliament in line with the agreement.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >