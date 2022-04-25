Yoon's Presidential Transition Team Prepares 110 Key Policy Tasks

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential transition team has come up with 110 key policy tasks to pursue when the Yoon Suk Yeol government takes office.According to transition team spokesperson Shin Yong-hyun on Monday, the specific objectives have been organized in a four-tier system, falling under 20 public promises sorted into six national goals, all of which make up the "national vision."The principles dictating the management of state affairs are fairness, common sense and practicality.Shin explained that the key tasks were chosen to meet the basic demands of the nation such as politics, economics, foreign relations and security, with a new focus on the future and regional municipalities.She added that 520 practical steps to implement the policy tasks will continue to be discussed this week.The key policy tasks are slated to be officially announced by the transition team Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo on May 3.