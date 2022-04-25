Yoon Pledges State Support for Local Vaccine Developers

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged state support for local vaccine developers, saying vaccines are closely linked to the country's economy, health and security.Yoon made the pledge on Monday while visiting the headquarters of SK bioscience in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. He appealed for feedback should there be regulations missed by government officials that hamper developers' competitiveness and private sector growth.Transition team chief Ahn Cheol-soo, who accompanied the president-elect, said one of the incoming administration's key goals is to help the nation become a self-sufficient vaccine state through investments.Meanwhile, the country's leading vaccine developer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, codenamed GBP510, has performed successfully in the Phase Three clinical trial.Yoon had visited SK bioscience's factory in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, while campaigning last September.