Yoon's Team in Close Consultation with US for First Yoon-Biden Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's delegation that recently returned from a trip to the U.S. says it is closely consulting with Washington's advance team to prepare for a successful first summit between Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden in Seoul.Yoon's delegation, led by foreign minister nominee Park Jin, said on Monday that the incoming administration plans to redouble its efforts to enhance the Seoul-Washington alliance from its first day in office.The statement comes as Biden’s team finalizes plans for the U.S. leader’s visit to Seoul in late May ahead of a meeting of the Quad in Japan.The delegation said the U.S. assessed South Korea to be a core ally, expressing high expectations for cooperation with the new government as well as for the South's expanded regional and global role as a leading nation.It added that the two sides agreed on the need to upgrade their military and security partnership to a comprehensive strategic alliance with cooperation in economic security at the core.During its nine-day trip to the U.S. earlier this month, the seven-member delegation held wide-ranging policy consultations with representatives from the U.S. government, Congress and think tanks.