Health Authorities to Consider Lifting Outdoor Mask Mandate This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities say various aspects will be considered this week in deciding whether to lift the outdoor mask mandate.Central Disaster Management Headquarters official Son Young-rae said on Monday that they will be looking at not only the scientific analysis but also the social impact the decision would have.He explained that, while scientifically the transmissibility of COVID-19 appears to be much lower outdoors than indoors, removing the mandate could influence public behavior with the social message it implies, an inference to a lack of mask-wearing indoors as well.Meanwhile, health authorities have assessed that the infection trend is on a stable downward course even with the suspension of the last social distancing rules related to gatherings and business hours.Health authorities are expected to make a decision on the mask mandate later this week.