Photo : YONHAP News

Incheon International Airport is expecting the number of travelers coming through the airport to reach 40 percent of pre-pandemic levels this coming summer season with the country slowly returning to normalcy.The Incheon International Airport Corporation predicted on Monday that 81-thousand people will be using the airport daily from the beginning of July, or about 40 percent of the daily average in 2019.It estimated that this will further expand to 138-thousand daily users after November, or about 71 percent of pre-pandemic levels.With that forecast in mind, the airport has set up a three-step normalization plan of its facilities to respond to the growing number of visitors.