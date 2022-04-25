'Returned' Pres. Office of Cheong Wa Dae to Fully Open to Public on May 10

Photo : YONHAP News

The present presidential office will be open to the public at noon on May 10, in line with President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's pledge to return the compound to the people and relocate his working office.According to the relocation task force on Monday, the doors of Cheong Wa Dae will open once Yoon's inauguration ends, with the main office, state reception house and gardens made available for public viewing.The task force added that various cultural events will be held from May 10 to 22 at the compound.Entry will be granted only to those selected from a reservation pool, with a daily cap of 39-thousand visitors due to safety concerns. Reservations can be made from April 27 via various mobile apps such as Naver and Kakao. They should be made at least eight days prior to the desired visitation day.Meanwhile, the trekking path behind the presidential office on the southern side of Mt. Bugak, previously closed off due to security issues, will be fully opened as a normal hiking trail from May 10 as well.