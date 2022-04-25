DP to Push Forward with Parliamentary Deliberations on Prosecution Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) says it will move forward with its plan to legislate a speaker-arbitrated prosecution reform proposal despite the main opposition People Power Party(PPP)’s apparent backtracking on an earlier agreement to scale back investigative powers.DP deputy floor leader Jin Sung-joon called an emergency meeting with reporters and pledged the party will do its best to follow through with the bipartisan agreements reached late last week.He added a subcommittee meeting of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee will proceed as planned to review the law revisions. According to DP lawmaker Park Ju-min, who chairs the subcommittee, the meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.Deputy floor leader Jin said his party will also closely consult with Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug regarding parliamentary procedures on implementing the agreements, and urged the PPP to give attention to the speaker’s earlier remark that he will decide by reflecting the position of the party willing to accept his proposal.Last Friday, floor leaders of the rival parties had agreed to pass a bill arbitrated by Speaker Park which would further limit the prosecution’s investigative power currently applied to six major crimes to two: those concerning corruption and the economy.Amid growing backlash from its members, the PPP, however, decided during a Supreme Council meeting on Monday it would reconsider the bills, taking issue with the removal of the powers of the prosecution to investigate public officials and election-related crimes.The DP accused President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol of engineering what it called a sudden flipflop in the PPP’s stance on the matter.