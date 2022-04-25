Prime Minister Nominee Hearing Adjourned for the Day

Photo : YONHAP News

A confirmation hearing for prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo has been adjourned until Tuesday at the earliest as rival parties failed to iron out differences on the sufficiency of documents submitted by the nominee.Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Joo Ho-young, the chair of the special parliamentary confirmation hearing committee, declared the hearing suspended for the day at around 4:50 p.m. and said it would resume at 10 a.m. Tuesday.Joo said given various circumstances it was judged to be difficult to continue the hearing, as he urged lawmakers representing the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the PPP on the committee to further discuss for a smooth procession.The hearing began at 10:00 a.m. on Monday but was adjourned only 39 minutes later, with the DP and the minor progressive Justice Party boycotting the session in protest of the PPP’s refusal to postpone it until all relevant documents regarding Han’s qualifications were submitted.It resumed at 4:30 p.m. but only lasted for 14 minutes before it was adjourned again.Han, who had served as prime minister under the Roh Moo-hyun administration, has allegations of misconduct or corruption involving himself and his family members posed against him since President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol nominated him to the same post early this month.The DP argues the nominee needs to show evidence of his innocence before the hearing begins, while the PPP contends the nominee has sincerely responded to such requests.