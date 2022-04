Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized bus drivers in Seoul have reached an agreement with management two hours before they were to launch a general strike.The Seoul Bus Union and its management struck a deal in their last-minute negotiations at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, avoiding a walkout.The two sides agreed on a wage increase of five percent for this year.Unionized bus drivers in Gyeonggi Province decided to hold off its planned strike in their negotiations with management on Monday afternoon.Those in other cities and provinces also reached agreements with their management or withheld the planned strikes.The bus drivers in Seoul and seven other regions had planned to stage a walkout at 4 a.m. Tuesday if they had failed to reach agreement with management.