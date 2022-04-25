N. Korea Stages Nighttime Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea reportedly held a massive military parade on Monday night to mark the anniversary of its army's founding.According to the South Korean military on Monday, the North kicked off the parade at around 10 p.m. at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang after a pre-parade ceremony to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army.It marks the 12th time that the North staged a military parade since Kim Jong-un took power in 2012.Tens of thousands of military personnel and citizens reportedly participated in the parade.It was not known whether North Korean leader Kim attended the Monday event. Kim has delivered a speech at similar events in the past.According to South Korean military and intelligence authorities, the latest parade is presumed to be the largest-scale event to date, based on satellite imagery that had shown about 250 pieces of equipment mobilized for rehearsals.North Korea is thought to have displayed its newest weapons in the parade, including the Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile, Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile and a submarine-launched ballistic missile.