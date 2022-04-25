Moon Expresses Support for Proposal on Prosecution Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed his general support for a bipartisan agreement on the prosecution reform bills aimed at reducing the prosecution's investigative powers.President Moon revealed his thoughts about the controversial reform bills on Monday during his last meeting with reporters at the presidential office.Moon reiterated his support for separating the prosecution's powers to lead investigations and indict suspects. However, he stressed that even if it is appropriate, the process resulting in the separation should gain the public's support and understanding.Moon said that he was supportive of the proposal agreed upon between the rival parties, arranged by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.The president said that he fully understands protest from the prosecution over the reform bills, but the prosecution will now be able to focus more on the important investigations that it is good at.The ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party agreed last Friday on the speaker's arbitration plan, which would further limit the prosecution’s investigative power, currently applied to six major crimes, to two: those concerning corruption and the economy. The DP initially pushed for reform bills aimed at stripping the prosecution of all its investigative power.The PPP on Monday flipflopped on the agreement and decided to reconsider the arbitration proposal.Meanwhile, Moon criticized recent remarks by justice minister nominee Han Dong-hoon that he would block the reform bills.Appearing on a local TV show aired on Monday evening, Moon denounced Han's remarks as "very inappropriate and dangerous."