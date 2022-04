Photo : KBS News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will reportedly meet with a delegation sent by President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday.According to Kyodo News, Kishida will meet the delegates on Tuesday at the prime minister's office.Two other Japanese newspapers, the Asahi Shimbun and Mainichi Shimbun, also published similar reports on Tuesday.The seven-member delegation, headed by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Chung Jin-suk, is expected to deliver a letter by Yoon in the meeting.Arriving in Japan on Sunday for a five-day trip, the chief delegate told reporters that he thinks Yoon's letter carries his expectations for new relations with Japan and his expectations for positive responses from Japan.