New COVID-19 Cases at 80,361, Deaths Fall to 82

Photo : YONHAP News

About 80-thousand new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, with the number of deaths falling below 100 for the first time in 55 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 80-thousand-361 infections were reported during the previous day, including 16 from overseas. The total caseload came to 17-million-nine-thousand-865.The daily tally remained below 100-thousand for the sixth consecutive day, which also marked the first time in nine weeks for a Tuesday since 99-thousand-562 cases were reported on February 22.The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care is down 55 to 613.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide fell to 33-point-four percent.Monday saw 82 deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 22-thousand-325. It is the first time the daily number of deaths dropped below 100 since 96 deaths were announced on March 2. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.About 461-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.