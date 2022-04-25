Rival Camps to Resume Deliberation on Reforms Bills on Tues.

Photo : KBS News

Rival camps will resume deliberations on Tuesday on reform bills aimed at reducing the prosecution's investigative powers after they agreed on the need for further discussions during a subcommittee meeting on Monday.Ruling and opposition lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee convened a subcommittee meeting on bill deliberation at around 9 p.m. on Monday to review a mediatory proposal regarding the bills.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Park Ju-min told reporters after the meeting that subcommittee members were able to review just half of the eight-point proposal drafted by the National Assembly speaker.The subcommittee is set to go over the remaining half of the proposal when it resumes deliberations on Tuesday, with the DP aiming to pass it out of the subcommittee.The DP is intent on passing the proposed revisions during a full session of the legislation committee the same day.The bills need to be passed at a plenary session of parliament within this week if they are to be presented in the last Cabinet meeting of the Moon Jae-in administration next Tuesday.