S. Korea, US Clinch Deal on Joint Space Policy Research

Written: 2022-04-26 11:07:10Updated: 2022-04-26 11:41:09

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have adopted an agreement on jointly pursuing space policy research.

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense announced on Tuesday that they signed such a deal during the 18th Space Cooperation Working Group(SCWG) session held in Washington.

The defense ministry said the accord is the first official document between the allies that sets the direction for making headway in space policy. The ministry said the agreement stipulates tasks the allies will pursue to strengthen their capability to respond to space security threats.

The adoption of the agreement comes some two years after South Korea first proposed conducting joint space policy research during the 14th session of the SCWG.

The two sides also agreed to continue to expand aerospace cooperation through information-sharing, personnel exchange, space training and strategy development.
