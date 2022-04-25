Survey: 47% of Foreigners Intend to Travel to S. Korea within Next 3 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that nearly half of all foreign respondents had interest in traveling to South Korea within the next three years.The Korea Tourism Organization on Tuesday unveiled results of its survey conducted last year on some 30-thousand people aged 15 or older in 21 countries that have sent large numbers of tourists to South Korea in previous years.Roughly 47 percent of respondents said they intend on visiting South Korea by 2024.By nationality, the Philippines had the highest positive response at some 80 percent, followed by Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, China, the United Arab Emirates and Thailand.As a precondition to traveling to South Korea, some 30 percent cited when the country is considered to be safe from COVID-19.On which country they want to visit most within the next three years, Japan came in first followed by South Korea, Singapore and Thailand.