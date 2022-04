Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he believes there were a number of coincidental factors in the timing and method of the investigation into former justice minister Cho Kuk which Yoon Suk Yeol headed when he was prosecutor general.Moon made the remark on Monday when he appeared on a TV program, saying he believes there could have been some goal or motive behind the probe into Cho.Moon issued the comment while saying he cannot ascertain why the incoming president carried out the probe.The president’s remarks suggest that the investigation into Cho could have been politically-motivated.Moon also noted the irony in a former prosecutor general becoming a presidential candidate for the opposition camp and winning the election.