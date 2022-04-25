Menu Content

Politics

PM Nominee Hearing Adjourns for 2nd Day, Rescheduled for Next Week

Written: 2022-04-26 11:51:27Updated: 2022-04-26 14:42:21

PM Nominee Hearing Adjourns for 2nd Day, Rescheduled for Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary confirmation hearing for prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo has been rescheduled for next week after being cut short for a second straight day on Tuesday.

The special hearing committee convened at 10 a.m., before the meeting was adjourned amid an ongoing boycott by the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the minor Justice Party. The previous day's session was also suspended by the boycott.

Rep. Kang Byung-won, the DP's senior member on the committee, and Rep. Bae Jin-gyo of the Justice Party criticized the nominee, claiming that he had failed to submit all requested documents. They then sought once again to postpone the hearing.

With the legal deadline for the completion of the hearing set to pass after Wednesday, Rep. Sung Il-jong, the PPP senior member, asked committee chair Joo Ho-young to allow the parties to reschedule it. The DP and PPP later agreed to reschedule the hearings for May 2 and 3.
