N. Korean Leader Declares Resolve to Further Bolster Nuclear Force

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un resolved to further bolster his country's nuclear force during an anniversary parade held in Pyongyang on Monday.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday that Kim's declaration came in a speech made as part of a military parade event the previous day, marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army.The regime leader pledged to take steps to enhance the development of the regime’s nuclear capabilities "at the fastest rate." He said that while such power is a deterrent against aggression, its nuclear weapons cannot be limited to a preventative role in case the nation is threatened.Kim warned that any force seeking military confrontation will cease to exist, saying that the regime will be "thoroughly prepared" to carry out its mission of nuclear deterrence at any time.Kim's remarks come amid heightened tensions following the North's series of missile tests, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) last month.