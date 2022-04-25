Menu Content

Politics

Education Min. Nominee's Spouse, Both Children Were Fulbright Scholars

Written: 2022-04-26 14:25:23Updated: 2022-04-26 16:03:49

The spouse and children of Kim In-chul, the nominee for education minister and deputy prime minister for social affairs, have been identified as recipients of a Fulbright scholarship, enabling them to study or work in the U.S.

According to ruling Democratic Party Rep. Kang Min-jung on Tuesday, Kim's wife worked at Temple University between 2004 and 2005 on a Fulbright scholarship. She had participated in the exchange program as a professor at Soongsil University.

The nominee's two children attended graduate programs at U.S. universities between 2014 and 2018, both as Fulbright scholars.

Kang called for clarification as to whether Kim’s children had received preferential treatment, as the grant was awarded while Kim served as the president of the Korea Fulbright Alumni Association from 2012 to 2015. 

Kang pointed out that Kim's family members were all Fulbright alumni, as Kim had also served as a visiting professor to Johns Hopkins University from 1996 to 1997 as part of the Fulbright program. 

The Fulbright program in question is jointly funded by the governments of South Korea and the U.S., and granted by the nonprofit Korean-American Educational Commission(KAEC).
