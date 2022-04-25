Delegation Delivers Yoon's Letter to Japan's Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s policy delegation team to Japan has met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to hand deliver a letter from South Korea's incoming president.Speaking to reporters after the morning meeting on Tuesday, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Chung Jin-suk, who heads the delegation, said the conversation was good as the two sides agreed to work toward a future-oriented and mutually beneficial relationship.The meeting with the Japanese prime minister began at 10:40 a.m. and lasted for about 25 minutes.Chung added that he also delivered a letter from the president-elect to Kishida and that the prime minister expressed gratitude.Regarding the letter's content, the chief delegate said Yoon likely expressed his intent to establish new relations by upholding the spirit of a past agreement struck between President Kim Dae-jung and Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi.The two former leaders had declared a new bilateral partnership in 1998 that called for Tokyo's apology over its colonial occupation of Korea and the development of forward-looking relations.Chung said Kishida expressed support for inheriting the spirit of that declaration.He said Seoul also stressed the importance of restoring trust and expanding personnel exchanges which were suspended amid the pandemic.Chung said he also proposed continued diplomatic efforts to bilaterally resolve the wartime issues of forced labor and sexual slavery.