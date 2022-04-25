Rival Parties Fail to Narrow Differences on Prosecution Reform Initiative

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties have met to discuss their differences regarding the arbitrated prosecution reform revisions at a standstill after the People Power Party(PPP) withdrew its endorsement.Floor leader of the Democratic Party(DP) Park Hong-keun told reporters after Tuesday’s meeting that he asked his counterpart, Kweon Seong-dong, about the reasons behind PPP's change of mind and explained the need for swift legislative action on the agreement.Park added no further progress was made, but that he requested a parliamentary plenary session be convened on Wednesday as planned, as the DP is now left with no other choice but to push forward with the agreement previously reached with the PPP.PPP floor leader Kweon, meanwhile, said he explained to Park why his party has asked for another discussion. Earlier on Tuesday, Kweon said public sentiment towards the compromise was icy cold, stressing that a political agreement that fails to win public support cannot be justified.National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has yet to decide whether to convene a plenary session on Wednesday.