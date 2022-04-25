N. Korea's Military Parade Features Range of Nuclear Launch Vehicles

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's latest military parade marking a key army anniversary has featured various types of nuclear launch vehicles, including guided tactical missiles which target South Korea and intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBM) targeting the U.S. mainland.According to media posted by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) and Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday, the parade held on Monday night at Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square showcased a range of missiles developed in recent years.Describing the columns of tactical missiles in the parade with superlatives such as "the latest" and "cutting edge," the KCNA touted the annihilating power of the ballistics that, it claimed, will leave enemies completely helpless.A researcher at Seoul-based Defense Security Forum said that old models such as the Hwasong-12 or 14 were not seen in the photos, indicating that the parade featured the newest weapons as a means of implying their imminent deployment.Completely new weapon systems were also detected Monday night, including a longer submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) with a larger warhead. A mini SLBM, which the North claimed to have successfully tested last October, also made an appearance.As predicted by experts and the South Korean military, the highlight of the parade was likely the Hwasong-17 ICBM, four units of which were first shown during a 2020 parade. The missile was test-fired at least three times this year alone, according to South Korean and U.S. forces.