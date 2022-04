Photo : YONHAP News

Major universities in Seoul will select around 40 percent of new students based on their College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) scores in 2024.The Korean Council for University Education made the announcement on Tuesday.The college recruitment total across Korea is projected to drop to around 344-thousand students in 2024, down by around 4-thousand-800 from the year before.Universities in the capital region have expanded their recruitment, but schools in other regions will see a collective drop in enrollment of more than 5-thousand-300 students.Pointing out that college admissions are expected to drop sharply amid a shrinking student population, the council explained colleges in non-capital regions are trying to tackle related problems by making internal adjustments.