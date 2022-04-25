Transition Committee Accuses N. Korea of Continuing Weapons Development

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential transition committee has criticized North Korea for continuing its weapons development programs, after the regime displayed a host of new weaponry, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, in its military parade the previous day.Committee spokesperson Won Il-hee argued in a statement on Tuesday that the parade proved the regime has been in fact engrossed in developing means of threatening peace on the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and the world over the past five years while calling for peace and dialogue.Won said the North promoted its weapons and nuclear capability by unveiling various nuclear launch vehicles during Monday’s anniversary event.Noting the North’s nuclear and missile threat is grave and real for South Korea, he emphasized Seoul needs to equip itself with comparative deterrence and pledged the incoming government will strengthen its alliance with the U.S. and swiftly complete a Korean-style three-axis response system.According to North Korean media, the parade undertaken in Pyongyang on Monday night to mark the 90th founding anniversary of the People’s Revolutionary Army showcased a range of missiles developed in recent years, including the Hwasong-17 ICBM.