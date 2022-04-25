4 S. Korean Music Agency Execs Named to Billboard's International Power Players List

Photo : YONHAP News

Four executives of major entertainment agencies in South Korea have been named among Billboard's 2022 International Power Players.SM Entertainment co-CEOs Lee Sung-su and Tak Young-jun, Hybe CEO Park Ji-won and Big Hit Music President Shin Young-jae were included on the annual Billboard list of leading figures in global music markets outside the U.S.Among this year's selections, Billboard particularly cited SM Entertainment’s metaverse strategy for its girl group aespa, saying that virtual avatars of each of the members as well as their major achievements drew attention.Hybe CEO Park was lauded for his role in successfully rebranding Big Hit Entertainment into Hybe as well as a set of innovative initiatives, while Shin at Big Hit Music - now a sub-label of Hybe - was noted for helping the growth of BTS and Tomorrow X Together.Warner Music Group international president Simon Robson and Sony Music executive vice president Melissa Thomas were among other figures on the latest International Power Players list.