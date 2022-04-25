US Stresses Diplomacy, Sanctions after N. Korea's Massive Military Parade

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington has reiterated its dual-track policy of diplomacy and sanctions toward North Korea after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un left open the possibility of a preemptive nuclear strike during a massive military parade.U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price relayed his government’s position at a press briefing on Tuesday when asked about Kim’s speech, made as part of a military parade the previous day marking the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Revolutionary Army.Price said Kim’s remarks once again “reiterate” the U.S.’ assessment that the North poses a threat to international peace and security and the global nonproliferation regime.Stressing that the goal of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula remains unchanged, he said Washington harbors no hostile intent toward Pyongyang and is open to diplomacy and dialogue.However, the spokesperson said the U.S. is also obliged to enforce UN Security Council resolutions on the North and will closely cooperate with regional allies and UN partners on the matter, reaffirming that the U.S. commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan remains ironclad.During Monday's speech, released on Tuesday by the North Korean state-run Korean Central News Agency, Kim resolved to further bolster his country's nuclear force and said that while such nuclear power is a deterrent against aggression, it cannot be limited to a preventative role in case the nation is threatened.