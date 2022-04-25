Moon Defends Peace Process after N. Korea's Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has defended his peace initiatives on the Korean Peninsula amid growing tension following a series of North Korean provocations.In a recorded interview with journalist Sohn Suk-hee that aired on cable channel JTBC Tuesday night, Moon was asked about criticism that his peace process is back to square one due to a recent set of provocative actions by North Korea.Moon shot back, stressing that it cannot be denied that there has been peace over the last five years. While there could be regrets over inter-Korean relations not being further advanced, that still does not warrant criticism, he said.While positively assessing former U.S. President Donald Trump for his “bold,” top-down approach to Korean Peninsula issues through summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Moon refrained from assessing Kim, saying it is not a proper time to do so.The South Korean leader acknowledged that he previously maintained a positive view on his North Korean counterpart, but said Kim crossed “the red line” by launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, the first of its kind in five years.The interview was held at the top office on April 14 and April 15. In a speech at a massive military parade on Monday, North Korean leader Kim indicated the possibility of further provocation by pledging to bolster his country's nuclear force and not ruling out a preemptive nuclear attack.Meanwhile, Moon criticized President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol for using tough language toward the North, such as referring to a preemptive strike, saying they can heighten tension and are not appropriate for a country's leader to use.