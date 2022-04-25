Asahi: Kishida Needs to Attend Yoon's Inauguration Ceremony

Photo : KBS News

The Asahi Shimbun has called on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to attend the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol to help improve Seoul-Tokyo relations.The Japanese daily made the call in an editorial published on Wednesday, saying it is time for the long-frozen ties to be reinvigorated.Calling the May 10 inauguration ceremony such a chance, Asahi said Kishida needs to show efforts to refresh the bilateral relations through cooperation between the top leaders.The newspaper mentioned previous cases of attendance at the inauguration ceremonies of South Korean presidents by Japanese prime ministers, including Junichiro Koizumi and Yasuo Fukuda, as models to emulate.President-elect Yoon’s policy delegation team to Japan met with Kishida in Tokyo on Tuesday to hand deliver a letter by Yoon, which reportedly expressed the president-elect’s will to see improved bilateral ties between the two countries.Asked whether Yoon invited Kishida to his inauguration ceremony, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Chung Jin-suk, who headed the delegation, said it is up to Japan to decide according to diplomatic protocols, adding that they are ready to welcome Kishida should he be willing to attend.