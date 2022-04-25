UN Urges N. Korea to Return to Denuclearization Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations urged Pyongyang to return to talks on denuclearization after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un indicated the possibility of a preemptive nuclear strike.UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a regular press briefing on Tuesday that the UN has long implored the North to cooperate with concerned parties and return to dialogue regarding the peaceful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.He said the UN once again recommends that Pyongyang do so and refrain from detrimental rhetoric.The spokesperson was responding to North Korean leader Kim, who said in a speech delivered during a military parade on Monday that North Korea’s nuclear weapons cannot be limited to a preventative role in case there is a threat to his country’s fundamental interests.Vowing to further bolster his country's nuclear force, Kim warned that any force seeking military confrontation will cease to exist, saying that the regime will be "thoroughly prepared" to carry out its mission of nuclear deterrence at any time.