Less than 100,000 COVID Cases Reported for 1st Time in 10 Weeks for Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below 100-thousand for the first time in ten Wednesdays amid the continued recession of the omicron wave, while critical cases also plunged below 600 for the first time in two months.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Wednesday that 76-thousand-787 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 37 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to 17-million-86-thousand-626.The latest number is fewer than Tuesday by around 35-hundred and marked the seventh day in a row the daily tally came in below 100-thousand.As for Wednesdays, which used to see higher numbers than other weekdays, it is the first time registering fewer than 100-thousand daily cases since around 90-thousand cases were reported on February 16.The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care is down by 67 to 546, falling to the 500s for the first time in 62 days.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide also dropped by two percentage points from Tuesday to 31-point-four percent, while around 441-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, also down 19-thousand from a day ago.The number of virus-induced deaths, however, rose by 59 to 141, raising the death toll to 22-thousand-466. The fatality rate remains unchanged at zero-point-13 percent.