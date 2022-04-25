9 Ministers to Step down Day before Launch of Yoon Suk Yeol Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

Nine Cabinet members of the Moon Jae-in government are set to collectively step down on May 9 when the incumbent government’s term ends.A senior government official said seven ministers who were previously or are currently lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party plan to resign on May 9, including the ministers of education, justice, interior, unification, environment, small enterprise and culture. The official said the move comes as the Yoon Suk Yeol government will launch the day after.In addition to these seven, finance minister Hong Nam-ki and foreign minister Chung Eui-yong are also said to have expressed intent to step down on May 9.Some members of Cabinet are said to be planning to remain in office even after the launch of the new government as a majority of the 19 Cabinet members must be present in order for the Cabinet to hold a meeting, and some of Yoon’s nominees are facing uncertainties.