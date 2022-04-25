Seoul Public Bike Used More than 100 Million Times Since Introduction

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government says its public bike, “Ttareungyi,” has been used more than 100 million times since its introduction some six-and-a-half years ago.According to the Seoul government on Wednesday, the cumulative number of times such bikes, also called "Seoul Public Bikes," were used topped 100 million as of 9 a.m. on Monday.The Seoul government had earlier projected that such a milestone would be reached next month, but it was reached earlier as the use of the “Ttareungyi” jumped sharply by nearly 23 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.The number of people who rented the bikes surpassed three-and-a-half million, which is equivalent to one in three Seoul residents, and the total distance covered by the bikes was estimated at some 275 million kilometers.The bike system began operations in October 2015. As of the end of April of this year, the number of rental stations stood at two-thousand-626 and the number of bikes roughly 40-thousand-500.The Seoul government plans to expand the number of bikes to around 43-thousand-500 by the end of the year.