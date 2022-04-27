Yoon's Transition Team Presents COVID-19 Response Roadmap for 1st 100 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team says the incoming government will decide whether to lift mandatory outdoor mask-wearing around late May.On Wednesday, team chief Ahn Cheol-soo, who also heads a special committee on COVID-19, announced the Yoon administration's COVID-19 emergency response roadmap for its first 100 days in office.Ahn said the 100-day plan is necessary to respond to an anticipated emergence of new variants, which many experts predict will occur in the fall.Within the first 30 days following the May 10 inauguration, the government will decide whether to lift the outdoor mask requirement after assessing the situation relative to overseas conditions, as well as securing beds and medical personnel in preparation for new variants.The new government will launch a presidential advisory group within 50 days to better respond to infectious diseases. Within 100 days, it will seek to establish a new quarantine system based on scientific data, such as determining social distancing rules by density instead of by business type.Establishing a crisis response fund for infectious diseases will be reviewed to ensure flexible financing of antivirus measures. The government will also conduct a study into the long-term effects of COVID-19 to enhance state support.