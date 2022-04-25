Current, Incoming Gov’ts Show Slight Divide on When to Lift Outdoor Mask Mandate

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities from the current government and officials from President-elect Suk Yeol's transition team have indicated slight differences on the timing of lifting an outdoor mask-wearing mandate, with less than two weeks to the presidential transfer of power.Senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said on Wednesday that the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters is expected to announce its decision on the matter on Friday.Authorities had said on April 15 that they would monitor the COVID-19 situation for two weeks before announcing a decision on the requirement.By contrast, the transition team of the incoming Yoon administration announced on Wednesday that the new government will make a decision within its first 30 days in office following the May 10 inauguration.Asked about the difference, Son said the two sides seem to be going in a generally congruent direction, adding that authorities will gather all opinions - including those of the transition team - in their comprehensive review currently underway.The official reiterated that the possibility of a viral transmission significantly drops when outdoors, and that the necessity to wear a mask is lower compared to indoors.