Tax Deadline Extended for Small Businesses, Self-Employed

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will extend an income tax deadline for small businesses and those self-employed financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Wednesday, the deadline to pay comprehensive and individual local income taxes will be extended by up to 3 months for 2022.This comes as the agency assessed that the current quarantine situation is stable with a sufficient medical response capacity.As new domestic COVID-19 infections continue on a downward trend for a sixth straight week, the current week saw a daily average of 70-thousand cases, a roughly 35 percent decrease over the preceding week.The daily death toll has also been on a similar downward trend, standing at an average of 139 deaths per day over the last week.However, the agency urged those above the age of 60 to receive their second booster shot as the proportion of the elderly among those infected is growing.