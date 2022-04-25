Menu Content

Politics

Floor Leaders Begin Last-Chance Negotiations on Disputed Prosecution Reform Bills

Written: 2022-04-27 15:39:40Updated: 2022-04-27 15:47:38

Floor Leaders Begin Last-Chance Negotiations on Disputed Prosecution Reform Bills

Photo : KBS News

The floor leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties resumed talks on Wednesday afternoon over the disputed prosecution reform bills, mediated by National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug.

Park is expected to finalize his decision on whether to put the bills to a vote in a plenary session after overseeing a last-chance attempt at negotiations that started at 2 p.m.

Should the speaker decide to open the plenary session, it could be held as early as in the late afternoon on Wednesday.

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) conducted a sit-in, protesting the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) unilateral acceleration of the bill's review through the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee overnight.

The PPP plans to mobilize all means, including a filibuster, to block the DP's push.

The DP, for its part, is determined to get the bills passed, citing the PPP's withdrawal from their previous support of an arbitrated proposal put forth by the speaker.
