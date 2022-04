Photo : YONHAP News

The Tokyo government has protested South Korea's plan to conduct a detailed topographic survey of the Dokdo islets.According to Japan's Sankei News, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno in a Wednesday press conference said that he asked Seoul to suspend its planned survey via diplomatic channels.He also said he made the same request to the incoming President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's delegation currently visiting Japan. The delegation, however, said that they have not received any complaints related to the islets.Meanwhile, Seoul's foreign ministry said the unreasonable claims were dismissed through diplomatic channels and emphasized that the Dokdo islets are clearly South Korea's sovereign land historically, geographically and under international law.