Photo : KBS News

A plenary vote on a pair of contested prosecution reform bills is set to take place later Wednesday afternoon after floor leaders of rival political parties failed to find common ground in a last-minute meeting.Coming out of the meeting with the Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Park Hong-keun and National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug, People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said neither party changed their stances.The ruling party has vowed to pass the two bills meant to strip away the prosecution's investigative powers before the end of Moon Jae-in government's term despite strong objection from the main opposition.With that, Speaker Park has scheduled a parliamentary plenary session to vote on the bills at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, where the PPP have pledged to fight the move with a filibuster.