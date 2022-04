Photo : YONHAP News

The government of incoming President Yoon Suk Yeol may consider holding a public vote on the Democratic Party-led initiative to weaken the investigative powers of the prosecution.Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Yoon's chief of staff Chang Je-won said the secretariat will propose to Yoon the idea of taking the question to the public in a referendum vote timed with the local elections of June 1.He added that if the vote was held together with the upcoming local elections, it would not incur much additional cost.This comes as a pair of contested bills on prosecution reform soon faces a plenary vote at the National Assembly later on Wednesday, despite fierce resistance from the main opposition People Power Party.