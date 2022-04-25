Event Chief: Park Geun-hye Likely to Attend Yoon’s Inauguration Ceremony

Former President Park Geun-hye has expressed her intention to attend President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s inauguration ceremony to be held in front of the National Assembly next month, according to the event chief.Head of the inauguration preparatory committee Park Joo-sun in a press conference on Wednesday said the ex-president expressed her thanks when he hand-delivered the invitation at her home in Daegu on Tuesday. It was accompanied by a hand-written letter from Yoon.According to Park, the former president said she believes she should extend her congratulations on the start of the new government. She noted it is still difficult to travel for more than three hours given her health conditions, but indicated that she will focus on rehabilitating via exercise.Asked whether the remarks can be seen as her confirmation to attend the May 10 event, the committee chief said it could be interpreted that way.As for whether Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will attend the ceremony, Park said Yoon’s delegation in Tokyo met with the premier and delivered an intention to invite but has yet to receive a reply.