PPP Launches Filibuster as Prosecution Reform Initiative Enters Plenary Phase

Photo : KBS News

The first of two revision bills making up the Democratic Party(DP)-driven prosecution reform initiative has been presented to a plenary session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug convened the session at 5 p.m. and laid a bill to revise the Prosecutor’s Office Act before parliament, after a last-minute meeting of the top two parties' floor leaders failed to produce a compromise.The bill calls for separating the prosecution’s powers to indict suspects and its powers to conduct investigations, reducing the prosecution’s investigative rights.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) immediately started a filibuster to delay the final vote on the bill, starting with its floor leader Kweon Seong-dong.According to an earlier change concerning parliamentary sessions, a filibuster must end when a session ends. In accordance with the rule, the filibuster is set to end by midnight at the latest, positioning a vote to be automatically held in the following session.After final passage of the revision bill to the Prosecutor’s Office Act, another plenary process is expected to be taken on another revision bill, this time to the Criminal Procedure Act.The ruling DP had railroaded the two bills through the judiciary committee early Wednesday morning against the fierce opposition of the PPP.