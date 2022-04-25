Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, Malaysia Discuss Bilateral Industry Cooperation

Written: 2022-04-27 19:27:11Updated: 2022-04-27 19:34:15

Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, Malaysia Discuss Bilateral Industry Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministers of South Korea and Malaysia have discussed ways to enhance cooperation among their defense industries.
 
According to the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein engaged in a video conference on Wednesday.
 
The two ministers shared the view that bilateral cooperation in the arms industry can serve as a symbol of mutual trust and a solid strategic partnership.
 
During the meeting, Suh explained in detail the excellent performance of South Korea’s FA-50 fighter jets as well as the government’s support measures. South Korea is competing to win Malaysia’s light attack aircraft procurement project.
 
In another notable development, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on bilateral defense cooperation. With the move, South Korea now concludes inking such MOUs with all ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).
 
The ministry explained that the government has completed one of the key defense tasks under the Moon Jae-in government's New Southern Policy.
 
As part of efforts to expand defense cooperation, the two nations also agreed to hold a working-level meeting later to discuss personnel exchanges and military education and to strengthen their strategic communication.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >