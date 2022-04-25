Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, Malaysia Discuss Bilateral Industry Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministers of South Korea and Malaysia have discussed ways to enhance cooperation among their defense industries.According to the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul, South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein engaged in a video conference on Wednesday.The two ministers shared the view that bilateral cooperation in the arms industry can serve as a symbol of mutual trust and a solid strategic partnership.During the meeting, Suh explained in detail the excellent performance of South Korea’s FA-50 fighter jets as well as the government’s support measures. South Korea is competing to win Malaysia’s light attack aircraft procurement project.In another notable development, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on bilateral defense cooperation. With the move, South Korea now concludes inking such MOUs with all ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).The ministry explained that the government has completed one of the key defense tasks under the Moon Jae-in government's New Southern Policy.As part of efforts to expand defense cooperation, the two nations also agreed to hold a working-level meeting later to discuss personnel exchanges and military education and to strengthen their strategic communication.