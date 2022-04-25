Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

S. Korea to Launch Satellite with Accurate GPS in June

Written: 2022-04-28 08:49:36Updated: 2022-04-28 10:22:53

S. Korea to Launch Satellite with Accurate GPS in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will launch its first satellite equipped with a domestically developed global positioning system(GPS) in late June.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced on Thursday that the satellite will be launched around June 22 to 23 from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana in South America.

The ministry will hold a meeting of civilian experts and officials from related organizations on Thursday to check the preparations for the launch.

Since 2014, the government has pursued the Korea Augmentation Satellite System(KASS), designed to reduce the margin of error to one to three meters in finding a precise location using GPS, which in turn can provide accurate data for flights.

The satellite will be put into service in December and provide full coverage for Korea on a trial basis before going into full operation at the end of next year after testing of the system's reliability.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >