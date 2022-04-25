New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 57,464

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell to the 50-thousands to remain below 100-thousand for the eighth consecutive day, amid the continued recession of the omicron wave.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Thursday that 57-thousand-464 cases were compiled throughout the previous day, including 21 overseas infections, bringing the total caseload to 17-million-144-thousand-65.The daily figure dropped by about 20-thousand from a day ago and 33-thousand from a week ago.Health authorities expect the figure will drop below 40-thousand next month, citing forecasts from domestic and foreign research institutes.The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care rose by six to 552.Health authorities and institutes project that figure will fall below 500 within two weeks and drop to the 300s within four weeks.Wednesday saw 122 deaths from the virus, down 19 from a day ago.The death toll rose to 22-thousand-588, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide also dropped to 29-point-six percent, while around 420-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home, down 22-thousand from a day ago.