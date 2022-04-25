Samsung Electronics Posts 77.7 Tln Won in Sales in Q1

Photo : KBS News

Samsung Electronics posted a quarterly sales record of over 77 trillion won for the first quarter of the year on the back of strong semiconductor and smartphone sales.The South Korean tech giant said on Thursday that its sales for the first quarter came to 77-point-78 trillion won, up 18-point-95 percent from a year earlier.​Its operating profit posted 14-point-12 trillion won for the cited period, up 50-point-five percent on-year.With the performance surpassing market expectations, Samsung set fresh records for quarterly sales for three straight quarters.It posted sales of 73-point-98 trillion won in the third quarter of last year and 76-point-57 trillion won in the fourth.The tech giant witnessed strong revenues in the first quarter of this year despite soaring prices of raw materials amid the war in Ukraine and supply disruptions from China's COVID-19 lockdown.